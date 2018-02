Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mirvac Group:

* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $ 984 MILLION VERSUS $1,364 MILLION

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO STAPLED SECURITYHOLDERS ‍$465 MILLION VERSUS $508 MILLION​

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTION PAYABLE 5 CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: