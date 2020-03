March 18 (Reuters) - Mirvac Group:

* WITHDRAWS ITS FY20 EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE.

* HAS ONLY $200 MILLION OF DEBT MATURING IN NEXT 12 MONTHS WHICH CAN BE REPAID FROM AVAILABLE FACILITIES

* WITHDRAW ITS FY20 EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY IN RELATION TO DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC