July 3 (Reuters) - Mirvac Group

* Mirvac sells a 50% interest in 664 collins street, Melbourne-mgr.ax

* Total consideration for 50 per cent interest of completed development is $138 million

* MSREI will fund 50 per cent of total development costs throughout construction period​

* Entered into an agreement with an investment vehicle sponsored by morgan stanley real estate investing