Sept 18 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc

* ‍Misada Capital Flagship Fund LP reports 8.2 percent stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc as of Sept 5 - SEC filing ​

* Misada Capital says believes that Papa Murphy’s Holdings’ common stock is “undervalued”

* ‍Misada Capital - intend to engage in talks with Papa Murphy's board that may relate to board composition,cost structure, strategic plans,among others