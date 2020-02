BRIEF-MISC Bhd Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 249.9 Million RGT

Feb 18 (Reuters) - MISC Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 2.38 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.39 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 338.7 MILLION RGT

* APPROVED FOURTH TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 9.0 SEN PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* APPROVED SPECIAL TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* TANKER MARKET COULD FACE SHORT-TERM HEADWINDS IF COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK IS NOT CONTAINED OR IF SITUATION ESCALATES

* EXPECTS NO FURTHER DEFERMENT OF DRY DOCKING ACTIVITIES BY SHIP OWNERS IN 2020 IN RELATION TO IMO 2020 IMPLEMENTATION