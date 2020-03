March 31 (Reuters) - Misen Energy AB (publ):

* MISEN ENERGY AB (PUBL) POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO 4 JUNE 2020 (THURSDAY). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)