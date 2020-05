May 29 (Reuters) - Misen Energy AB (publ):

* SCC ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL WILL RENDER A FINAL AWARD BY 28 AUGUST 2020

* FOLLOWING REQUEST OF ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL, ARBITRATION INSTITUTE OF STOCKHOLM CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DECIDED THAT FINAL AWARD SHALL BE RENDERED BY AUG 28, 2020, NOT BY MAY 29