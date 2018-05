May 7 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO END FISCAL 2018 WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT TOP-LINE GROWTH AND TO CONTINUE THAT GROWTH TREND INTO FISCAL 2019

* INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MILLION AND $36 MILLION