July 1 (Reuters) - Misonix Inc:

* MISONIX INC - ON JUNE 30, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO THEIR EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SWK FUNDING LLC

* MISONIX INC - SECOND SWK AMENDMENT REDUCES MINIMUM AGGREGATE REVENUE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH DEC 31, 2021

* MISONIX INC - SECOND SWK AMENDMENT REDUCES MINIMUM EBITDA REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021