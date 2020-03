BRIEF-Mission Group Says Not Providing Guidance Currently, Places Dividend Under Review

March 27 (Reuters) - Mission Group:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* IN SHORT-TERM, RECOGNISE DEVELOPING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL ECONOMIES WILL RESULT IN SOME INEVITABLE DISRUPTION TO CLIENT DEMAND

* GROUP IS NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE AT CURRENT TIME.

* PLACED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR LAST FINANCIAL YEAR DUE FOR PAYMENT IN JULY 2020 UNDER REVIEW

* TAKEN SEVERAL MEASURES TO CONSERVE CASH IN SHORT-TERM.

* ALL BOARD MEMBERS HAVE ALSO VOLUNTARILY REDUCED THEIR SALARIES FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* THERE REMAINS NO CHANGE TO GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY GIVEN FOR ANNUAL RESULTS

* CLEAR THAT IMPACT OF VIRUS WILL BE MATERIAL AND AS SUCH GROUP IS NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE AT CURRENT TIME Source text for Eikon: