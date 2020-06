BRIEF-Mission Ready Announces Manufacturing & Distribution Contracts

June 19 (Reuters) - Mission Ready Solutions Inc:

* MISSION READY ANNOUNCES A C$2.9MM MANUFACTURING CONTRACT AND A C$4.4MM DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT, PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* MISSION READY SOLUTIONS - RECEIVED C$2.9MM PURCHASE ORDER FROM U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION 8(A) CERTIFIED COMPANY

* MISSION READY SOLUTIONS - RECEIVED C$2.9MM PURCHASE ORDER TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY SPECIALIZED BODY ARMOR SYSTEMS FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC - DELIVERIES OF FBA PRODUCTS PURSUANT TO PURCHASE ORDER ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN AUGUST 2020 AND CONCLUDE IN JANUARY 2021

* MISSION READY SOLUTIONS-UNIFIRE RECEIVED A C$4.4MM PURCHASE ORDER FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH &HUMAN SERVICES FOR PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY OF PPE

* MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC - TO FILE ITS INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q1 ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 BY JULY 16, 2020