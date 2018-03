BRIEF-Mistras Group Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

March 12 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MILLION TO $730 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $187.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $178.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MILLION IN 2018​

* IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MILLION AND $83 MILLION

* 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $15 MILLION AND $20 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)