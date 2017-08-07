FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-MISTRAS Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti appointed as President and CEO
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-MISTRAS Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti appointed as President and CEO

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍board of directors appointed Dennis Bertolotti as its President and Chief Executive Officer​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Dennis Bertolotti succeeds MISTRAS founder and Chairman, Sotirios Vahaviolos​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Vahaviolos will remain active in business as Executive Chairman​

* Mistras Group Inc - named ‍Jonathan Wolk to position of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer​

* Mistras Group Inc - ‍Wolk will continue serving as company's Chief Financial Officer until a new CFO is appointed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.