BRIEF-Mistras Group Named Executives Voluntarily Take Temporary Salary Cuts

April 6 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc:

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, ALL NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF CO HAVE VOLUNTARILY TAKEN TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS RANGING FROM 25% TO 45% OF BASE SALARY

* DENNIS BERTOLOTTI, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO TO REDUCE HIS BASE SALARY BY 45% - SEC FILING

* EDWARD PRAJZNER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO TO REDUCE BASE SALARY BY 25%

* SOTIRIOS VAHAVIOLOS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CO TO REDUCE BASE SALARY BY 35%

* IN ADDITION, CO INSTITUTED REDUCTION FOR ITS OTHER SALARIED EMPLOYEES, AT LOWER PERCENTAGES

* IN ADDITION, CO SUSPENDED CO’S VOLUNTARY MATCH UNDER CO’S SPONSORED SAVINGS PLANS FOR ITS U.S. AND CANADIAN EMPLOYEES

* REDUCTIONS ARE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* CO'S NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO $3,750 REDUCTION IN THEIR SECOND QUARTER 2020 PAYMENT