May 7 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 REVENUE $187.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $176.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $726.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018