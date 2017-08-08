BRIEF-Mistras Group Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc

* Mistras Group announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $170.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mistras Group Inc says company is reducing its expected EBITDA forecast to a range of $66 million to $70 million for calendar 2017

* Mistras Group - expects net income to be in a range of from $13 million to $15 million, and its earnings per diluted share to range from $0.42 to $0.52 for FY