Jan 18(Reuters) - MiTAC Holdings Corp

* Says co’s unit Silver Star Developments Ltd disposes 451,000 shares of SYNNEX CORPORATION, for $58.8 million in total ($130.3 per share)

* Says gain from the disposal is about $32.8 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i7oAxo

