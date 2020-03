BRIEF-Mitcham Industries Says Facility In Malaysia Closed For A Two-Week Period Mandated By Malaysian Government Due To Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - Mitcham Industries Inc:

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES - ON MARCH 18, FACILITY IN MALAYSIA CLOSED FOR A TWO-WEEK PERIOD AS MANDATED BY MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES - DOES NOT BELIEVE CURRENT TWO-WEEK MALAYSIA FACILITY CLOSURE WILL HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT UPON CO

* MITCHAM INDUSTRIES - IF MALAYSIAN FACILITY CLOSURE IS EXTENDED OR ANY OTHER FACILITIES ARE CLOSED, THERE COULD BE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT UPON CO