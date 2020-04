BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers Says Could Breach Secured Financing Arrangements Due To Site Closures

April 14 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* ALL SITES HAVE NOW BEEN CLOSED FOR OVER THREE WEEKS

* IT IS POSSIBLE THAT FORCED CLOSURE OF OUR SITES COULD AMOUNT TO A TECHNICAL BREACH OF OUR SECURED FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

* GREAT UNCERTAINTY REMAINS NOT ONLY AS TO EXTENT OF CURRENT SHUTDOWN BUT ALSO PROFILE OF ANY REOPENING

* GROUP HAS MATERIAL CASH RESOURCES WHICH WE BELIEVE SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OBLIGATIONS WELL INTO SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* OPERATING COSTS HAVE BEEN REDUCED TO MINIMUM REQUIRED TO KEEP ESTATE SECURE

* OVER 99% OF EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN PUT ON FURLOUGH, WITH BASIC PAY FOR ALL EMPLOYEES INCLUDING BOARD REDUCED TO BETWEEN 60% AND 80%

* DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS HAVE BEEN STOPPED.