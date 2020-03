BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers Says Recent Trading Has Been Severely Impacted By Covid-19

March 18 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC:

* CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) TRADING UPDATE

* FOR FIRST 24 WEEKS OF YEAR, UP TO 14 MARCH, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE 0.9%.

* RECENT TRADING HAS BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 AND CONTAINMENT MEASURES TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT

* EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN OUR EXPECTED OUTTURN FOR 2020

* GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTY, CAN NO LONGER PROVIDE DETAILED GUIDANCE ON EXPECTED FORWARD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR

* MATERIAL CASH RESOURCES WHICH SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OBLIGATIONS THROUGH HALF YEAR ON 11 APRIL 2020