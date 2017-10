Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mitek Systems Inc

* Mitek acquires ICAR, strengthening its position as a global leader in digital identity verification

* Mitek Systems Inc - deal for ‍up to Eur 12.75 million​

* Mitek Systems Inc - has acquired ICAR for purchase price paid in a combination of cash and shares of Mitek common stock​