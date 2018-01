BRIEF-Mitek Systems Q1 Loss Per Share $0.17

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mitek Systems Inc:

* MITEK REPORTS 31% REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 REVENUE $12.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $11.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $57 MILLION TO $59 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MITEK SYSTEMS - ‍Q1 2018 GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.17 PER SHARE, INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE OF $0.13 PER SHARE, RELATED TO RECENT TAX REFORM

* MITEK SYSTEMS - ‍FOR FY ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018, CO IS REITERATING ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR TOTAL REVENUE OF $57 MILLION TO $59 MILLION​