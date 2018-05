BRIEF-Mitek Systems Raises FY Revenue Guidance To $59 Million To $60 Million

May 1 (Reuters) - Mitek Systems Inc:

* MITEK REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER REVENUE, UP 25% YEAR OVER YEAR RAISES FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q2 REVENUE $14.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $13.4 MILLION

* SEES FY REVENUE $59 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE A NON-GAAP PROFIT MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 20% FOR FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $57.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S