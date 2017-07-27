FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire Shoretel
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire Shoretel

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire Shoretel

* Mitel Networks Corp - deal for ‍$7.50 per share​

* Mitel announces definitive agreement to acquire shoretel

* Mitel Networks Corp - deal for ‍total equity value of approximately $530 million and a total enterprise value of approximately $430 million.​

* Deal expected to be accretive in first year

* Mitel Networks Corp - deal expected to be accretive in first year

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍combined company will be headquartered in ottawa, canada, and will operate as Mitel​

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍rich Mcbee, Mitel's chief executive officer, will lead combined organization​

* Mitel networks -transaction will be completed through a cash tender offer for all of outstanding shares of Shoretel common stock, followed by a merger

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍steve Spooner, Mitel's chief financial officer, will also continue in that role​

* Mitel - ‍Mitel intends to finance consideration for deal and associated transaction expenses using cash on hand from combined business among others​

* Mitel networks -Ea Markets Llc provided co with independent advisory & transaction services in conjunction with arrangement & structuring of new financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.