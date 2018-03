BRIEF-Mitel Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell DeTeWe To German ICT Systems Integrator Ostertag Group

March 22 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp:

* MITEL ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR OSTERTAG GROUP

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - ‍MANUEL FERRE-HERNANDEZ, CURRENTLY COUNTRY MANAGER OF MITEL GERMANY, IMMEDIATELY BECOMES MANAGING DIRECTOR OF MITEL GERMANY​

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - ‍ONCE DEAL COMPLETED, CHRISTIAN FRON WILL JOIN OSTERTAG HOLDING GMBH AS A MEMBER OF THEIR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM​

* MITEL NETWORKS - ‍UPON DEAL CLOSING, DETEWE, AS PART OF OSTERTAG GROUP, TO CONTINUE TO BE CHANNEL PARTNER FOR MITEL IN GERMANY, & ALL EXISTING SUPPLIERS​

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - OSTERTAG WILL ACQUIRE DETEWE COMMUNICATIONS GMBH, MITEL’S DIRECT SYSTEMS INTEGRATION BUSINESS IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: