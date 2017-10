Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍entered into a first amendment to its secured credit agreement with Citizens Bank, N.A., as administrative agent​

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍credit agreement amendment provides for incremental term loans in an aggregate principal amount of US$300 million​

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍credit agreement amendment amends mitel's existing credit facility dated as of March 9, 2017​