BRIEF-Mitel Networks Says On Deal Termination Under Some Conditions, Million AcquisitionCo ULC To Pay The Mitel Networks A Fee Of $84.7 Million

April 24 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp:

* MITEL NETWORKS SAYS ON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, MILLION ACQUISITIONCO ULC TO PAY THE MITEL NETWORKS A FEE OF $84.7 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MUST PAY A FEE OF $49.4 MILLION TO MILLION ACQUISITIONCO ULC

* MITEL NETWORKS - IF DEAL TERMINATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH ENTRY INTO AGREEMENT WITH AN EXCLUDED PARTY, CO MUST PAY $17.7 MILLION TO MILLION ACQUISITIONCO