May 10 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp:

* MITEL NETWORKS - UNIT RECEIVED ON MAY 8 $25 MILLION CASH PAYMENT FROM MAVENIR PRIVATE FINANCE IN FULL SATISFACTION OF ALL AMOUNTS OWING TO MITEL US

* MITEL NETWORKS - INTENDS TO USE $25 MILLION CASH PROCEEDS TO MAKE PREPAYMENT OF CO'S TERM LOANS UNDER ITS EXISTING SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES