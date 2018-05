May 2 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp:

* MITEL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP - QTRLY GAAP BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $0.15

* MITEL NETWORKS CORP QTRLY REVENUES $313.8 MILLION VERSUS $223.1 MILLION

* MITEL NETWORKS - ON-SITE PRODUCTS & SERVICES REVENUE DOWN 8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DURING MARCH 2018 QUARTER, CONTRACTING FASTER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED