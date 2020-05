May 5 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA AND GYNIAL SIGN COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR MYRING™ IN SWITZERLAND

* LARGE-SCALED GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF MYRING™ AFTER FIRST SUCCESSFUL LAUNCHES IN EUROPE

* STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIP WITH WOMEN'S HEALTH SPECIALIST GYNIAL, ALREADY RESPONSIBLE FOR AUSTRIAN MARKET Source text : bit.ly/2SCDEqn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)