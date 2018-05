BRIEF-Mithra Announces Last Subject Visit In Estelle Phase III Study In EU/Russia

May 3 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* MITHRA ANNOUNCES LAST SUBJECT VISIT IN ESTELLE® PHASE III STUDY IN EU/RUSSIA AND COMPLETION OF ENDOMETRIAL SUBSTUDY

* MITHRA ALSO ANNOUNCES THAT ENDOMETRIAL SAFETY SUBSTUDY HAS COMPLETED RECRUITMENT

* ESTELLE PHASE III STUDIES REMAIN ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP-LINE RESULTS IN Q3 2018 FROM EUROPE/RUSSIA AND Q1 2019 FROM US/CANADA

* IN US/CANADIAN STUDY LAST SUBJECT VISIT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4 2018

* PHASE III EUROPEAN/RUSSIAN STUDY OF ESTELLE® SEEN LOWER THAN EXPECTED DROP-OUT RATE WITH OVER 1,200 WOMEN COMPLETING MIN. 13-CYCLES OF TREATMENT FROM 1,577 WOMEN RECRUITED

* ENDOMETRIAL SAFETY SUBSTUDY ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP LINE RESULTS IN Q3 2018