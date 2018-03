March 20 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ‍MITHRA AND MAYNE PHARMA’S VAGINAL CONTRACEPTIVE RING ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY FDA​

* ‍ACCEPTANCE BY FDA RECONFIRMS PATHWAY TOWARDS LAUNCH OF PRODUCT CANDIDATE IN H1 2019​