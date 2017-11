Nov 22 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ‍MITHRA ANNOUNCES 36-MONTH SHELF LIFE EXTENSION FOR TIBELIA​

* ‍36-MONTH SHELF LIFE EXTENSION OF TIBELIA® HAS BEEN GRANTED BY MHRA​ Source text: bit.ly/2zZ05xS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)