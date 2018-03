March 23 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ESTELLE® CYCLES REQUIRED IN PHASE III CONTRACEPTION STUDIES

* ESTELLE® PHASE III STUDIES REMAIN ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP-LINE RESULTS IN Q3 2018

* ‍TOP-LINE RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE EXPECTED IN Q3 2018 FOR EUROPE/RUSSIA STUDY AND IN Q1 2019 FOR US/CANADA TRIAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)