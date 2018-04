April 19 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DONESTA PHASE IIB STUDY ACHIEVING PRIMARY OBJECTIVE AND CONFIRMING PROMISING SAFETY PROFILE

* STUDY CONCLUDED THAT 15 MG OF E4 WAS OPTIMAL ORAL MINIMUM DOSE FOR EFFECTIVE TREATMENT OF VMS.

* THIS DOSE COHORT DEMONSTRATES REDUCTION OF OVER 80% IN FREQUENCY OF MODERATE TO SEVERE VMS WHEN COMPARED TO BASELINE. Source text : bit.ly/2qKQ8h7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)