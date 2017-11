BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals Announces Update On Clinical Study Progress For Estelle And Donesta‍​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ANNOUNCES AN UPDATE ON THE CLINICAL STUDY PROGRESS FOR ESTELLE AND DONESTA‍​

* ‍ESTELLE IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE III STUDIES IN EUROPE/RUSSIA AND IN US/CANADA​

* ‍RECRUITMENT HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED FOR BOTH STUDIES​

* ‍CURRENTLY OVER 50% OF SUBJECTS HAVE COMPLETED MORE THAN HALF OF 13 TREATMENT CYCLES​

* ‍20% HAVE COMPLETED FULL 13 CYCLES IN EUROPEAN STUDY, AND OVER 4% IN US STUDY​

* ‍TO REPORT TOP LINE DATA FOR EUROPE/RUSSIA IN Q3 2018

* ‍TO REPORT TOP LINE DATA FOR US/CANADA IN Q1 2019

* ‍RECRUITMENT ALSO COMPLETED FOR DONESTA, CURRENTLY IN PHASE IIB DOSE-FINDING STUDY

* ‍ALMOST 80% OF 260 SUBJECTS HAVE SUCCESSFULLY FINISHED 12-WEEK PROTOCOL​

* ‍TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR DONESTA ARE EXPECTED TOWARDS END OF Q1 2018​ Source text: bit.ly/2i2gmaI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)