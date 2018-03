March 28 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA APPLIES FOR ADDITIONAL ESTELLE® PATENT BASED ON POSITIVE HEMOSTASIS DATA

* THE PATENT APPLICATION IS FOR EUROPE, CO PLANS TO MAKE FURTHER APPLICATIONS IN MORE REGIONS‍​

* ‍PATENT WOULD EXTEND EXISTING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ESTATE​ OF ESTELLE COMPONENT ESTETROL Source text: bit.ly/2J0VMny Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)