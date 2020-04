BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals Delays Recruitment In Donesta Phase III Clinical Programme

April 1 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA ANNOUNCES DONESTA PHASE III CLINICAL PROGRAM UPDATE

* IN LIGHT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 CRISIS, MITHRA CONFIRMS THAT E4 COMFORT STUDIES ARE STILL ONGOING, BUT THAT CURRENT PATIENT RECRUITMENT HAS BEEN DELAYED OR PUT ON HOLD IN SOME COUNTRIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS THE EVOLUTION OF HEALTH CRISIS CANNOT BE PREDICTED AT PRESENT, IT IS POSSIBLE THAT GLOBAL RECRUITMENT STAGE OF STUDIES BE FURTHER DELAYED COMPARED TO INITIAL SCHEDULE Source text: bit.ly/3dNVNdJ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)