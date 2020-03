BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals FY Net Loss For The Year Widens To EUR 26.6 million

March 9 (Reuters) -

* FY EBITDA EUR 40.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE EUR 96.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR EUR 26.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 WAS EUR 49.7 MILLION (FROM EUR 77.5 MILLION AT 31 JUNE 2019)

* MILESTONES 2020: START OF RAMP-UP FOR ESTELLE® IN H2 2020 BY COMMERCIAL PARTNERS, TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN H1 2021, GENERATING ADDITIONAL EUR 7 MILLION IN 2020

* MILESTONES 2020: FILLING BY ESTELLE® BY THE U.S. FDA IS EXPECTED TO BE SUBMITTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* MILESTONES 2020: COMPLETION OF DONESTA® PHASE 3 TRIAL RECRUITMENT

* ANTICIPATED FUTURE LICENSING MILESTONES FOR ESTELLE OF EUR 322 MILLION (OUT OF ATOTAL OF EUR 486 MILLION)

* MILESTONES 2020: FDA APPROVAL FOR VAGINAL CONTRACEPTIVE RING MYRING™ EXPECTED IN H2 2020

* MILESTONES 2020: FINALIZATION OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF PERINESTA® WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, WITH START OF CLINICAL TRIALS SCHEDULED FOR 2020