BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals H1 operating loss widens to 23.2 million euros

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 23.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 21.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT LOSS EUR 24.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 21.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 18.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 19.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS PROFIT EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECRUITMENT IN FINAL STAGES FOR DONESTA PHASE II MENOPAUSE STUDY; ON TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS IN Q1 2018

* CASH AT JUNE 30 2017 OF EUR 44.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 45.8 MILLION AT THE END OF 2016

* MAYNE PHARMA, MITHRA’S PARTNER FOR US LAUNCH OF MYRING, IS EXPECTED TO SUBMIT US MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION IN Q4 2017, APPROVAL POSSIBLE IN H2 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2jM9sKv and bit.ly/2fklZ6J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)