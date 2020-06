June 5 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* MITHRA ISSUES FIRST PUT OPTION NOTICE UNDER CAPITAL AGREEMENT WITH LDA CAPITAL

* COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS SUBJECT TO THE SUBSCRIPTION OF THE NEW SHARES BY LDA CAPITAL LIMITED, AMOUNTING TO A MAXIMUM OF 441,410 SHARES

* COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE SHOULD TAKE PLACE DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020