BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals Launches Capital Increase Of Around EUR 55 Mln

June 18 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* LAUNCH OF A CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 55 MILLION BY MEANS OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

* MITHRA LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS FINANCING STRATEGY

* LOAN OF EUR 20 MILLION SECURED, IN ADDITION TO RECENT CAPITAL COMMITMENT AGREEMENT WITH LDA FOR UP TO EUR 50 MILLION

* COMPLETION OF NEW SHARE ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN Q3 OF THIS YEAR