April 16 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* MAYNE PHARMA SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR E4/DRSP TO FDA

* IF APPROVED BY FDA, E4/DRSP IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN US MARKET IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2021

* MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED AND MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA TODAY ANNOUNCE THAT MAYNE PHARMA HAS SUBMITTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO FDA, SEEKING MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR E4/DRSP