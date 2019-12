Dec 5 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA SIGNS LSA FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF MYRING™ IN SWITZERLAND

* HAS ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LABATEC FOR THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVE RING MYRING™ IN SWITZERLAND

* MITHRA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND RECURRING REVENUES BASED ON AND AGREED LICENSING MODEL