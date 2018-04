BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals Signs Principle Agreement For Estelle Commercialization In Canada With Searchlight Pharma

April 12 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* SIGNS PRINCIPLE AGREEMENT FOR ESTELLE COMMERCIALIZATION IN CANADA WITH SEARCHLIGHT PHARMA

* TOP LINE RESULTS FOR ESTELLE PHASE 3 TRIALS EXPECTED IN Q3 2018 AND Q1 2019

* ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO EUR 15 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENTS AND SALES-RELATED REVENUES

* TO MANUFACTURE ESTELLE FOR SEARCHLIGHT AND RECEIVE GUARANTEED ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUES

* THE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUES TO BE BASED ON MINIMUM ANNUAL QUANTITIES

* AGREEMENT COULD ACHIEVE REVENUES OF AT LEAST EUR 50 MILLION FOR MITHRA Source text: bit.ly/2qoG2mt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)