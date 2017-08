BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals successfully raises EUR 26.1 mln in private placement

June 21 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA

* MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA - MITHRA SUCCESSFULLY RAISES €26.1 MILLION

* ‍HAS PLACED 3,112,975 NEW SHARES FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF AT LEAST EUR 100,000 PER INVESTOR, AT A PRICE OF EUR 8.40 PER SHARE​

* ‍PRICE OF EUR 8.40 PER SHARE REPRESENTS A 7.8% DISCOUNT TO YESTERDAY'S CLOSING PRICE​

* ‍PAYMENT AND DELIVERY OF NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 23 JUNE 2017​

* ‍KBC SECURITIES, DEGROOF PETERCAM AND KEMPEN & CO ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT​