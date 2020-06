June 11 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* MITHRA SIGNS LSA FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF TIBELIA® IN LIECHTENSTEIN AND SWITZERLAND

* MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA - ENTERS INTO LICENSE, SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIG HEALTHCARE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS TIBOLONE-BASED PRODUCT TIBELIA Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)