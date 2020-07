BRIEF-Mithra To Commercialize Myring In France, Poland And UK

July 6 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA SIGNS LSA FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF MYRING™ IN FRANCE, POLAND AND UNITED KINGDOM

* CONSOLIDATION OF COMMERCIAL ROLL-OUT IN EUROPE WITH 17 COUNTRIES ALREADY UNDER LICENSE

* PRODUCTION ONGOING AT MITHRA CDMO FOR UPCOMING EUROPEAN COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES

* LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT (LSA) WITH ZENTIVA

* PROCEEDING WITH EUROPE COMMERCIAL ROLL-OUT, WHERE SHOULD SOON OBTAIN 2 LAST MARKETING AUTHORIZATIONS TO COVER 23 COUNTRIES

* UNDER THE TERMS OF THIS 7-YEAR AGREEMENT, ZENTIVA WILL DISTRIBUTE MYRING IN FRANCE, POLAND AND UK