March 19 (Reuters) - Miton Group Plc:

* ‍FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 33% TO £6.8 MILLION FOR YEAR (2016: £5.1 MILLION).​

* FY ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 1.4P, UP 40%​

* ‍POSITIVE NET INFLOWS OF £190 MILLION IN TWO MONTHS TO 28 FEBRUARY 2018.​

* ‍"2018 HAS COMMENCED STRONGLY. WE HAVE SEEN POSITIVE NET FLOWS WITH AUM PASSING £4 BILLION"​