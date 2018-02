Feb 20 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* MITSUBISHI CORP TO ROUGHLY DOUBLE ITS INTEREST IN MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO AROUND 20 PERCENT - NIKKEI‍​

* MITSUBISHI CORP TO SPEND ABOUT 120 BILLION YEN TO BUY ADDITIONAL SHARES IN MITSUBISHI MOTORS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER - NIKKEI‍​

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TENDER OFFER - NIKKEI‍​